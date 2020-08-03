Presquile Provincial Park is home to nature trails and one of Ontario's oldest lighthouses

Presqu'ile Provincial Park is one place you might want to add to your list this summer. From its long sandy beach and endless nature trails to the historical lighthouse sitting on the edge of the peninsula, Presqu’ile offers everything you’d ever want in a day trip.

It's so great in fact, you might just end up pitching a tent and extending your stay. There are more than 300 camping sites in a variety of settings from shoreline to forest.

Located on the shores of Lake Ontario near Brighton, Presqu'ile is a nature-lovers hideaway just two hours from Toronto. The serene park is home to a 2.5-kilometre stretch of beach with turquoise blue water.

There are also more than 16 kilometres of pathways and trails for you to explore that wind past shorelines, woodland, forest and meadows.

But the highlight of the entire trail system has to be the 800-metre boardwalk through the park’s rustic wetland.

There are two observation towers along the way, giving you incredible views of the largest protected marsh on the north shore of Lake Ontario.

And at certain points in the year, you have a pretty good chance of spotting migratory birds.

The area transforms into a bird haven during the spring and fall, with more than 100 nesting birds, and hundreds more recorded passing through on their way to other destinations.

If you’re interested in learning more, there are 16 interpretive panels along the trail that illustrate the story of the marsh and its inhabitants.

Another really cool feature of the park is the 67-foot lighthouse found on the eastern point of the peninsula.

Standing since 1840, the historical landmark is actually the second-oldest operating lighthouse in Ontario.

The towering structure is perfectly picturesque and even has plenty of waterfront picnic spots nearby so you can stick around and soak in the views for a while.