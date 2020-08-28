Travel
Tanja Saric
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
dixie orchards sunflower

Someone built a corn maze near Toronto that's next to a breathtaking sunflower farm

Travel
Tanja Saric
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Dixie Orchards sunflower farm might be the place to go now that summer feels like it's coming to an end.

If you're looking for a way to step up your Insta-game before the season is over, look no further than this beautiful -and massive - corn maze in Caledon.

Not only is it the perfect place to snap some amazing shots, but you can spend some quality outdoor time trying to navigate your way through the tall corn stalks. 

Once you've managed to escape the corn maze, you can also take in the picturesque sunflower field just a few steps away or, get into the spirit of fall with a wagon ride.

You can find all of this at Dixie Orchards just outside of Toronto, but be sure to get there quick because the sunflowers only last for three weeks. Don't forget your mask, which is required on all wagon rides. 

Lead photo by

Aryan Mojiri

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Travel

Someone built a corn maze near Toronto that's next to a breathtaking sunflower farm

Visitors from Toronto are being turned away from Bruce Peninsula National Park

Turkey Point in Ontario comes with a beautiful beach and views of the lake

Puddicombe Farms is where you can pick fruit and take train rides near Toronto

Torrance Barrens dark-sky preserve near Toronto could be ruined if action not taken

High Falls in Bracebridge is a must-visit for waterfall chasers in Ontario

Killarney Provincial Park in Ontario has a swimming hole with turquoise water

The Cambridge to Paris Rail Trail in Ontario leads to an abandoned mill