Someone built a corn maze near Toronto that's next to a breathtaking sunflower farm

Dixie Orchards sunflower farm might be the place to go now that summer feels like it's coming to an end.

If you're looking for a way to step up your Insta-game before the season is over, look no further than this beautiful -and massive - corn maze in Caledon.

Not only is it the perfect place to snap some amazing shots, but you can spend some quality outdoor time trying to navigate your way through the tall corn stalks.

Once you've managed to escape the corn maze, you can also take in the picturesque sunflower field just a few steps away or, get into the spirit of fall with a wagon ride.

You can find all of this at Dixie Orchards just outside of Toronto, but be sure to get there quick because the sunflowers only last for three weeks. Don't forget your mask, which is required on all wagon rides.