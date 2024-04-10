The world's largest bouncy castle is coming to Ontario

You'll soon be able to live out some major childhood fantasies when the biggest bouncy castle in the world inflates in Ontario this spring.

Have you been missing bouncy castles ever since you got too big to play in them?

Maybe the problem wasn't you being too big, but rather the castle being too small — and soon, for people in Ontario, that problem is going to be solved.

This May, The Big Bounce Canada, who are home to the world's largest bounce house at a whopping 24,000 square feet (so, kind of more like a bounce village), are setting up shop in Woodbridge for a three-day stint at Woodbridge Fair.

The enormous 24,000 square-foot bounce house is only one of seven major attractions that come along with the Big Bounce, including an over 900 foot-long obstacle course and an under-the-sea-themed inflatable called OctoZone that spews foam.

You can also test your skills at the Sport Slam area that's filled with nets, goal posts and hoops, and a space-themed area complete with huge inflatable aliens, ballpits and a massive 5-lane slide.

The Big Bounce Canada will be inflated at Woodbridge Fair from May 3 to the 5, and tickets — which are priced at $52 for an adult session — are on sale now through The Big Bounce's website.