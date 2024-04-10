Greater Toronto Area's largest water park hiring 500 positions for this summer

Are you currently on the hunt for a summer job and love spending time outdoors?

If you are, you'll be pleased to hear that the GTA's largest waterpark, Wet 'n' Wild Toronto, located at 7855 Finch Ave W. in Brampton, is currently hiring for 500 positions across all departments at its 45-acre complex.

According to its website, the waterpark is searching for dozens of lifeguards and slide dispatchers, aquatic attendants, admissions and guest service employees, food and beverage attendants, line cooks, maintenance staff, and security.

If you're interested in applying, just keep in mind that as a seasonal business, staff at the waterpark are required to work a minimum of 25 hours a week and be available on most weekends throughout the summer.

Waterpark employees can take advantage of several perks, including VIP snack bar access, paid lifeguard training, and free tickets to enjoy the waterpark on days off.

The massive waterpark includes numerous water slides, splash areas, water play structures, a lazy river, a wave-floating pool, and a swimming pool.

Applications for the various roles are now open on the waterpark's website.

Wet 'n' Wild officially reopens for the season on June 8, 2024.