Toronto Blue Jays fans already tired of John Schneider just 7 games into season

The 2024 season hasn't gotten off to an ideal start for the Toronto Blue Jays.

While their 3-4 record isn't anything to panic over, the way they lost some of those games is concerning. Their pitching, aside from Chris Bassitt, has been relatively solid. Their issue, however, is that they cannot seem to score runs.

Yesterday, the Blue Jays became the first team in modern MLB history to be victimized by a no-hitter and a one-hitter within the first seven games of the season. Their one-hitter yesterday came off the bat of Daulton Varsho versus the Houston Astros.

Though managers can't control how their players perform on the field, they can do everything in their power to put out the best lineup possible to give their team an opportunity to win games. That's where the frustration with John Schneider comes in.

On Tuesday, with two outs in the ninth inning, Davis Schneider hit a two-run home run to give the Blue Jays a 2-1 lead. They wound up holding on and walking away with the 2-1 victory, with Schneider obviously playing a huge role as to why. The 25-year-old had been in and out of the lineup to begin the season, but fans assumed that it was a guarantee he'd be back in yesterday against the Astros following his heroics the day prior. Their manager, however, had different plans.

Sure enough, the game didn't go well, as the Blue Jays fell by an 8-0 final. Both during and after the game, many fans were happy to let it be known how they felt about Schneider's decision-making.

Blue Jays fans have grown frustrated with this team after some recent disappointing playoff exits, paired with this year's underwhelming offseason. There will be a ton of pressure facing this organization, and if they aren't able to have a big year, there could be some massive changes in personnel.