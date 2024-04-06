Toronto just got a new claw-machine arcade and it might be the best one yet

OHYO Fun, a claw machine arcade in Toronto became so successful, that they opened a second location, OHYO Spree, on March 1st in the heart of downtown.

OHYO Spree is the most recent addition to the city's growing number of claw machine arcades. While locations like this have been popular in Asia for many years, Toronto has been seeing this rising trend since 2019.

Upon entering, I was immediately taken by the colours and lights of the beautiful design. It's hard not to smile here - everywhere you look there is something fun to see.

The majority of the machines in the store are claw machines, however, they also have other arcade games including a Treasure Game you can play to win mystery prizes, a scissor machine game with giant plushies, and a carnival-style game facilitated by an employee that rotates.

The games cost between 1 and 5 tokens to play, the price reflecting the size of the prize you could win. I was surprised at how much variety the prizes had. You can play for plushies, snacks, beverages, and even skincare products.

You also have the option to trade your winnings in for tickets, which can be redeemed for a higher-value prize of your choice.

It's easy to spend hours here – in addition to all the games they have, there is also a photo booth, snacks and drinks available from vending machines, and a custom cotton candy machine.

There is no shortage of spots for aesthetic photos as well. One of the most interesting features of the space is its giant emoji wall. There are also benches covered with plushies that are both great for photos and incredibly comfortable for sitting.

The machines they have were custom-made for them and shipped from China. Their prizes, too, are shipped over from Asia. OHYO carries various products you can't find anywhere else in the country - they also boast the largest collections of Pokemon products in the city.

Tokens are quite reasonably priced - and the value is even better if you become a member.

For non-members, tokens are $1 each, $20 for 22, $50 for 65, or 80 for $140. Member pricing is 30 tokens for $20, 85 for $50, 160 for $80, and 230 for $100, increasing to a whopping 2688 for $1000.

Membership just requires a purchase of $100 or more, so if you plan on frequenting, it's a great deal. Membership also comes with a bonus of 15 tokens each month, and 80 tokens for your birthday week.

OHYO Spree also specializes in hosting birthday parties. The cost for these ranges from $500 to $1200, and gives you and your friends exclusive access to the arcade for two hours, tables, and a special OHYO birthday gift. They'll even do decorations for an additional fee.

The arcade has seen an incredible reception since opening. I was surprised to see how busy the space was at midday on a Wednesday. There wasn't anyone there who wasn't grinning.

Part of the popularity of this type of arcade is likely from the pure joy you get from visiting. It's a low-stakes, fun way to spend a few hours with friends or family. It’s also an activity for all ages - kids and adults of any age alike can find fun here.

Something special I noticed about OHYO Fun was how attentive and kind their staff was.

Their focus on customer care is evident by how helpful and cheerful they were with every customer. They want OHYO Fun to be a place where you can take a break to experience and feel joy - and they've certainly succeeded.

OHYO Spree is located at 340 Yonge St.