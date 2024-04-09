Toronto Blue Jays fans shook by new seat for 'Home Plate Lady'

The Toronto Blue Jays returned to Rogers Centre on Monday evening for their 2024 home opener, and the mood inside the stadium was mostly a good one.

Toronto stormed out to a 4-0 lead in the first four innings, and held on for a 5-2 win over their longtime rivals, the Seattle Mariners, to improve to 5-6 on the season.

But while most fans in attendance may not have paid attention to it, Jays fans watching on television noticed there was a little something different behind the plate.

"Home Plate Lady," a longtime staple season ticket holder at the Rogers Centre who has preferred to remain anonymous, appeared to have her regular seats shifted in the stadium's new configuration after a series of renovations to the 100 level.

“So hello from the other side

I must've called a thousand times” 🎵🎵#freehomeplatelady pic.twitter.com/xhUg4u729N — Home Plate Lady (@Homeplate_Lady) April 8, 2024

While it had been commonplace to see her up against the Rogers Centre netting for hundreds of games over the years, the section behind the backstop appears to have her jammed into the second row and a little bit further away from the action.

The Blue Jays clarified in an email statement that all Season Ticket Members hand-selected their new seats in the ballpark.

It's Home Plate Lady...Not off to the side lady. All that money spent on renovations and they fucked up the only thing that matters. #BlueJays pic.twitter.com/vdNZm3IRyF — Joseph Kelly (@JoeAKelly) April 8, 2024

Fans had quite the reaction to seeing her new seat, and the outpouring of confusion caused "Home Plate Lady" to trend on X.

Ok, the @BlueJays played their Home Opener last night and unfortunately the universe is not whole....in the newly renovated 100 level, HOME PLATE LADY WAS NOT in her normal seat. NOT IN HER NORMAL SEAT!

C'mon @BlueJays FIX THIS IMMEDIATELY!#HomePlateLady #BlueJays pic.twitter.com/kRaLZbVfgJ — Brian Jakovina (@bjakovina) April 9, 2024

Back in 2020, when COVID-19 restricted any fans from coming to the ballpark, a "Home Plate Lady" cutout was situated behind the team's backstop at Sahlen Field in Buffalo. And in what must have been a fun job, a team staffer was tasked with switching up the scarf the cardboard representation was wearing each day.

Damn Shapiro - Nobody puts our home plate lady in a corner!#tothecore #bluejays pic.twitter.com/mMLIqZDiiC — Bill Jeffery (@iambilljeffery) April 9, 2024

The Blue Jays return to action Tuesday night when they face the Mariners for the second of a three-game set. First pitch is set for 7:07 p.m., with the game viewable on Sportsnet. No word yet on where "Home Plate Lady" will be sitting.