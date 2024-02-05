Sports & Play
Rob Williams
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
jason spezza brother

Former Maple Leaf Jason Spezza's younger brother Matthew dead at 37

Tragic news for the Spezza family, as Matthew Spezza has died.

Matthew, the younger brother of former NHL player Jason Spezza, was just 37 years old. He died of an "accidental overdose."

The Pittsburgh Penguins made the sad announcement on behalf of Jason, who is an assistant general manager with the team.

"On behalf of my family, it is with the heaviest of hearts that I share that my younger brother, Matthew, passed away due to an accidental overdose over the weekend," Jason said. "My family and I are heartbroken and ask for privacy during this difficult time."

Jason joined the Penguins last summer after working in the Toronto Maple Leafs organization. He played 20 years in the NHL with the Ottawa Senators, Dallas Stars, and Maple Leafs.

Born in Mississauga, Ontario, Matthew played high-level hockey as a goaltender. He never made it to the NHL but played major junior hockey in the OHL with multiple teams. He also played a couple of years of pro hockey with the Flint Generals of the IHL, last suiting up during the 2008-09 season.

Matthew made the news in 2009 as a Good Samaritan when he chased after a man who attacked a woman in Ottawa.

