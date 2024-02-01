Auston Matthews' flavour of Prime energy drink re-selling for unbelievable prices

Auston Matthews is tearing up the NHL scoring charts, and his new hotly-anticipated flavour of the viral Prime energy drink brand is now tearing up peoples' pocketbooks as well.

How much would you pay for a glorified bottle of sports drink? Maybe $3.50 or $4? What if I told you it was endorsed by the NHL's leading scorer and a pair of major social media influencers? If you're still saying $4, good for you — but some are willing to pay much, much more for a taste of the limited edition AM34 Prime Hydration flavour.

Matthews inked an endorsement deal with influencers Logan Paul and KSI's drink company Prime back in November, becoming the first NHL player in a growing list of professional athletes to put their name behind the viral beverage brand.

Prime has taken the sports beverage market by storm since debuting in 2022, and fans of both the brand and one of the NHL's greatest talents are clearly drinking in the hype behind the new flavour, as bottles are flying off shelves and reselling at exorbitant markups.

One social media user posted an eBay screenshot showing individual 500-ml bottles selling for as much as $60 — soaring figures that have only increased in the hours since.

A quick glance at the online bidding marketplace shows that prices have only increased since that screenshot was captured. As of Wednesday afternoon, individual 500-ml bottles are selling for as much as $87.14, while a sealed 12-pack of this seemingly rare elixir is listed for a staggering $225.

Meanwhile, the same person who shared a screenshot of these marked-up prices was easily able to find himself a bottle of the limited edition drink for just $3.50 in a local store.

Just spent $3.49 which is already ridiculous enough buddy pic.twitter.com/AIcTTQFntU — Adam (@TOSportsAdam) January 31, 2024

Specialized to the Toronto market, it's no surprise that the drink has found a healthy resale market. Locals don't have to shell out big bucks, though, as you can find this viral sensation in Petro Canada, Parkland, Shell, Circle-K, and 7-Eleven locations around the region.