Colton Pankiw, Daily Hive
Posted 16 hours ago
jimmy butler

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler partied in Toronto and visited Drake's house for his birthday

Colton Pankiw, Daily Hive
Posted 16 hours ago
Jimmy Butler has been in Toronto the past few days to celebrate his 34th birthday, and it seems like he is having a great time.

The Miami Heat guard was part of a large crowd at the Budweiser Stage this week that gathered for a Morgan Wallen concert.

Before the concert began, the two met up briefly to say hello before going their separate ways.

Prior to the concert, Butler shared some videos of himself training for the upcoming NBA season at Drake's house.

One would assume that after what appeared to be a good night out to celebrate his birthday, Butler would take a rest day on Friday.

While that would be something that plenty of people would do, however, Butler isn't any average Joe. Instead, he was back at Drake's, continuing to train for what should be another big season for him and the Heat.

This past season, Butler was able to carry the Heat all the way to the NBA Final despite finishing as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They went on to lose to the Denver Nuggets but were praised plenty and often for how remarkable their run was.

Butler and his Heat teammates have just under a month before getting into game action, as they will face the Charlotte Hornets in their first exhibition outing on October 10.

They will play five exhibition games in total and will get their season underway on October 25 against the Detroit Pistons.

Jimmy Butler
