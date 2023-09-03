Sports & Play
Colton Pankiw, Daily Hive
Posted 18 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
angel hernandez

Umpire Angel Hernandez blew 21 calls during a Jays game and fans are dumbfounded

Sports & Play
Colton Pankiw, Daily Hive
Posted 18 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Despite having their teams up against each other on Friday night, Toronto Blue Jays fans and Colorado Rockies fans bonded to share their frustration on a very inconsistent strike zone.

It will come as no surprise to hear that the inconsistent strike zone was that of Angel Hernandez, who has drawn the ire of both fans and players for many years due to his wildly inconsistent calls while umpiring, particularly when it comes down to balls and strikes.

Missing 21 calls in a game is a rough outing for an umpire, but it isn’t anything unusual for Hernandez.

As mentioned in the video above, the Blue Jays did get a big break in the top of the sixth, as Danny Jansen should have been out on what was a clear strike three-pitch from Chris Flexen.

Instead, Hernandez called it a ball, and the Blue Jays backstop proceeded to send the very next pitch into the stands for a two-run home run.

While the missed call on Jansen proved to be the most costly, the worst call of the night went against Blue Jays starting pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu.

With a full count in the bottom of the fourth inning, Ryu put a ball that wasn’t far off from being right down the middle of the plate.

It should have been an easy strike-three call, but somehow Hernandez missed it and rewarded Nolan Jones with a walk. Thankfully for the Blue Jays, Ryu was able to get a double play immediately after, putting an end to the inning.

The Blue Jays went on to win this one by a final of 13-9. Despite the outcome of the game, however, all the chatter both during and afterward was about another ugly outing from Hernandez behind home plate.

Lead photo by

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

Canada beats Spain at FIBA Basketball World Cup to qualify for the Olympics

Umpire Angel Hernandez blew 21 calls during a Jays game and fans are dumbfounded

The 25 essential games at the CNE you need to play at least once

The 25 essential rides at the 2023 CNE

Chances of Toronto Raptors making the postseason not good according to oddsmakers

Ontario lottery winner to share $5M prize

Buffalo Sabres don't want Toronto Maple Leafs fans in their arena

New pro women's hockey league launches and Toronto has a team