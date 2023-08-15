Ontario lotto winner's top priority is a prosthetic leg for brother

A lottery player from Ontario has won a huge prize, but she's not planning a vacation like other lotto winners her age.



Newmarket resident Brittney Abraham has won $75,000 with OLG's Instant Run The Table game.



While most 20-somethings would jump at the opportunity to spend that kind of money travelling around the world and partying, Brittney is prioritizing her family.



The 27-year-old plans to buy a prosthetic leg for her brother.



"I want to buy him the best one so we can go on walks together," she said while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to collect her winnings. "I'm also going to put some in my kids' savings account."



Brittney was picking up ginger ale at a Lucky Mart location in Sutton West, where she bought her ticket.



And it wasn't a set of carefully chosen ticket numbers that worked their magic and led to her win — she's more of a vibe-based player.



"I choose whichever one feels lucky," she shared. "I purchased [the ticket] right before the store closed," she revealed.



Upon validating the lottery ticket, Brittney's jaw dropped: "The moment I saw I was a winner, I started crying tears of joy," she revealed. "It didn't feel real and I thought to myself, 'Am I dreaming?'"



Brittney told her mother about the win over a phone call, but since her mom lives next to the store, she decided it was best to share the news in person and ran over to her home.



"At first, she didn't believe me. When she learned it was real, she was so happy for me," the winner exclaimed. "Winning is a super exciting feeling!"