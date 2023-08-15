Sports & Play
Daily Hive
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
ontario lotto winner

Ontario lotto winner's top priority is a prosthetic leg for brother

Sports & Play
Daily Hive
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

A lottery player from Ontario has won a huge prize, but she's not planning a vacation like other lotto winners her age.

Newmarket resident Brittney Abraham has won $75,000 with OLG's Instant Run The Table game.

While most 20-somethings would jump at the opportunity to spend that kind of money travelling around the world and partying, Brittney is prioritizing her family.

The 27-year-old plans to buy a prosthetic leg for her brother.

"I want to buy him the best one so we can go on walks together," she said while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to collect her winnings. "I'm also going to put some in my kids' savings account."

Brittney was picking up ginger ale at a Lucky Mart location in Sutton West, where she bought her ticket.

And it wasn't a set of carefully chosen ticket numbers that worked their magic and led to her win — she's more of a vibe-based player.

"I choose whichever one feels lucky," she shared. "I purchased [the ticket] right before the store closed," she revealed.

Upon validating the lottery ticket, Brittney's jaw dropped: "The moment I saw I was a winner, I started crying tears of joy," she revealed. "It didn't feel real and I thought to myself, 'Am I dreaming?'"

Brittney told her mother about the win over a phone call, but since her mom lives next to the store, she decided it was best to share the news in person and ran over to her home.

"At first, she didn't believe me. When she learned it was real, she was so happy for me," the winner exclaimed. "Winning is a super exciting feeling!"

Lead photo by

OLG
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

Ontario lotto winner's top priority is a prosthetic leg for brother

WWE legend Edge could retire this week in Toronto

Toronto Maple Leafs prospect passes away at age 21

People are paying exorbitant prices for free Jose Bautista bat flip bobbleheads

Toronto Blue Jays fans complain about annoying loud music at the Rogers Centre

Everyone wants Jose Bautista to play after he signs one-day contract with Toronto Blue Jays

Footage from Mitch Marner's wedding shows Toronto Maple Leafs forward crying at altar

Ontario woman who recently started playing the lottery wins big