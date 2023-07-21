Toronto's Quinn becomes first openly trans non-binary player at World Cup

The FIFA Women's World Cup has officially kicked off, and history has already been made.

After Canada played Nigeria in their opening match on Thursday, TSN reported that one player became the first-ever openly trans, non-binary athlete to compete at the tournament.

Quinn, a midfielder from Toronto, started the match for Canada and went on to play the full 90 minutes of the scoreless tie at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium.

This is not the first time they've broken that barrier, though.

The 27-year-old debuted for the national women's soccer team in 2014 and publicly announced their transition via Instagram in September 2020.

Then, in 2021, Quinn became the first openly trans player to participate in the Olympics, winning a gold medal with Canada at the Tokyo Games.

"I feel proud seeing 'Quinn' up on the lineup and on my accreditation," Quinn wrote in an Instagram post following their Olympics debut.

"I feel sad knowing there were Olympians before me unable to live their truth because of the world. I feel optimistic for change. Change in legislature. Changes in rules, structures, and mindsets."

While they are focused on the tournament, Quinn recently announced that they would spearhead a mentorship program for gender-diverse and girl soccer players in Canada called the See Them, Be Them initiative.