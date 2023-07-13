Ontario couple expecting first grandchild win $1M lottery prize

Lottery players Clayton Morris and Josephine Nibbering of Georgetown, Ontario, are over the moon after winning a major prize in Lotto 6/49's Gold Ball Draw.



The couple has been married for 33 years and enjoy trying their luck with lottery games together. On June 28, Morris and Nibbering's lucky stars shined extra bright — they won $1 million.



Both 58-year-olds are expecting their first grandchild, and the prize only added to the celebrations.



The two were chilling at home when Nibbering decided to check her lottery ticket through the OLG app. What happened next stunned her, she recounted while at the OLG Prize Centre to collect the windfall.



"My phone made the winning sound, and we jumped up and down," Nibbering said. "At first, we thought we won $1,000!"



She shared the news with her husband. "It was a very exciting moment," he said.



When the couple told their son what they'd just experienced, he could not believe it.



"He told me to put on my glasses," Nibbering said, laughing. "When he saw the message on my phone, he was very surprised and did a double take."



The win has given Nibbering and Morris tons of hope.



"This win also gives us a sense of security for our retirement. It's life-changing," said the soon-to-be grandpa. "It's a feeling you never expect to experience," Nibbering added.



While retirement, financial management, and a couple of celebratory vacations are on their mind, the couple is very excited about what they can do for their first-ever grandbaby.



They look forward to providing the child with all the security they can, and winning the lottery certainly helps with that.



A lot of lottery-winning grandparents seem to prioritize their grandkids.



In April, a Mississauga man won $7.1 million. Along with investing in fun travel plans, he also decided to buy homes for his kids so he could spend more time around his grandchildren.



"I want to babysit for them and watch my grandchildren grow up close to me," he said, adding that he was also sharing the win with his mom.