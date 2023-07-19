Blue Jays fans outraged after merch pulled from rival team's store

The Seattle Mariners have managed to anger both their local fanbase and travelling west coast Toronto Blue Jays fans, all in the span of a day.

The Mariners had stocked their team store with Toronto Blue Jays merchandise in advance of the Jays' three-game series in Seattle starting Friday and the inevitable throngs of Canadian fans that will pour into T-Mobile Park to cheer on their team.

The Mariners Team Store has dedicated an entire rack for Blue Jays gear ahead of this weekend’s series. pic.twitter.com/vxssYZbe25 — Mariner Muse (@MarinerMuse) July 17, 2023

A photo of the Jays merch being given its own section in a Mariners team store sparked intense debate on social media, including a comedic weigh-in from Canadian 90s child actor-turned-teen-heartthrob Devon Sawa, who joked about our tendency to blend in with the American populace.

However, following public outcry from overly-sensitive Mariners fans and even a few players, the team has pulled all of the Jays merch from their team store, satiating foaming-at-the-mouth M's fans, but angering Birds' fans in their place.

So, thousands of Canadians flock to your stadium (and thus, your store) once a year where they spend money on tickets, concessions and merchandise (not to mention the money spent in the city itself) and people got all up in arms about catering to them? Grow up. #BlueJays https://t.co/B8Qbpe8hq7 — Jenn Smith (@Baseball_Jenn) July 19, 2023

Fans are criticizing the removal of Jays merch, as Seattle is the closest MLB market for visiting Jays fans in west coast cities like Vancouver.

they have more fans from Vancouver that travel to Seattle than fans in Seattle... why not let them have blue jays gear? — Cando (@KRNG_Chris) July 19, 2023

A few have spoken out defending the practice of selling visiting team's merchandise.

am i the only one who doesn’t see a problem with one shelf of the visiting teams merch? — Aidan (@aidanthomas_15) July 19, 2023

One comment points out the revenue-sharing deal for MLB merchandise, where reams pool 48 per cent of revenue and the total is split evenly at 3.3 per cent for each team.

Wonder if the players know MLB revenue shares merch. Every Yankees, Jays, Mariners hat/shirt goes straight to every team. — Vintage REB (@CardBurglar) July 19, 2023

Regardless of the reasoning behind the merch-pulling, it's evidence of a growing rivalry between the Jays and Mariners, one that reached a new level of tension last October when the Jays dropped a Wild Card series at home to the M's.

Toronto playing in Seattle is a thing. Thousands of Canadians take over for a weekend.



One or two depressing years the Ms had been playing well, then got crushed at home…except cheering was louder for Tor.



Last year was a turning point. So it’s whiny, but don’t cater. — BiscAnemone (@BiscAnemone) July 19, 2023

The Blue Jays will play the first of a three-game series at T-Mobile Park in Seattle on Friday night, with the first pitch scheduled for 10:10 p.m.