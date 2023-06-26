Sports & Play
Jack Landau
Posted 2 hours ago
cavan biggio buck martinez

Toronto Blue Jays announcer's racy call misheard by millions of laughing fans


Buck Martinez is one of the most beloved names in baseball broadcasting, but fans have no problem trolling the Toronto Blue Jays legend over his distinct style of speech.

Martinez made an innocent enough call during Sunday's home game versus the cursed Oakland Athletics, acknowledging struggling hitter Cavan Biggio's recent hitting success, saying that the player is "finally having some success."

The only problem was that Buck Martinez happened to say that sentence in the trademark voice of, well, Buck Martinez.

Baseball fans are wiping away tears of laughter over the viral clip, where it sure sounds like the Jay's legendary colour commentator is congratulating the 28-year-old ball player for overcoming the odds and becoming sexually active.

Fans across the internet — even those supporting unjustifiable villains like Yankees and Red Sox — are coming together to show kudos to Biggio in jest over his newfound success in his personal life.

Dozens of commenters piled on with the same reaction, leaving a thread littered with "good for him" responses.

Others are going for the low-hanging fruit jokes, and I can't even blame them.

Mixed in with fake congrats for Biggio were several comments making light of the 74-year-old Buck Martinez and his on-air flubs.

Some fans are in disagreement over what Buck actually said, in what could be the next Yanny/Laurel or blue dress/white dress debate.

Buck Martinez missed part of the 2022 baseball season when he underwent treatment for cancer, returning to the broadcast booth last July, and continuing in his role as the voice of the Blue Jays cancer-free.

Lead photo by

Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
