Toronto gym gets one-star review for too much filming by 'aspiring influencers'

A Toronto gym is facing tons of community backlash and a downpour of bad reviews due to an overflow of fitness influencers among other issues.

Altea Active open just over a year ago in Liberty Village and has already been subject to multiple controversies including an uproar over membership fees earlier this year.

Now the gym is getting lots of local hate again, at least according to reviews on Google, with one person claiming the gym is being littered with ring lights, selfie sticks and recording equipment used by influencers.

People are also complaining about phone cameras that are always on and recording. This has resulted in many members expressing discomfort at being perpetual extras in the background of someone's dead-lift.

Colliding with this downpour of complaints is the recent announcement that Altea Active is making sweeping cuts to its childcare programs.

The gym (which still dedicates a section dedicated to childcare programming on its website) recently announced that it was cutting numerous children and family-based programs.

"With no notice, we were told they were cutting out all swimming lessons and family swims," claims an Altea Active member to blogTO.

The same member claims that all childcare swim staff were laid off with no notice.

The reasoning for the cancelled family programming, according to a message sent to the member and shared with blogTO, is that Altea Active believes that child and family programming are no longer required in the community.

"We got an email back saying that families and children do not represent the needs of Liberty Village," says the member.

In light of recent feedback, Altea Active sent out an official response to the cancellation of childcare and family classes this week.

The response states that the majority of member feedback pointed to the desire for more general access to the pool.

The communication also referenced declining attendance in family and childcare classes, coupled with the lack of available bodies to properly staff the classes themselves.

Julie Ford — a founding member of Altea Active and another impacted parent — isn't convinced by the information Altea Active is relaying to its members.

"There are so many families that I know that are in the Liberty Village area that signed up [with Altea Active] because of the family friendly vibe. They were sold on that, just like I was, during their initial marketing — so I don't know where they got their data on that."

blogTO reached out to Altea Active for comment but received no response.