This is when beaches officially open in Toronto this year

Beaches in Toronto will soon be opening for the season, marking the start of the short-but-sweet few months the city gets to enjoy summertime by the water.

While Toronto's 11 beaches are technically open year-round for public use, during off-season they are not maintained or supervised. Washrooms and other facilities may also be closed.

This year, beaches will re-open on June 3, 2023.

According to the City of Toronto website, all of the Toronto beaches will be open from June to September, with lifeguard supervision and maintenance seven days a week from 10:30 a.m. through 7:00 p.m.

Washrooms and other facilities will also be open during this time.

Looking to swim?

Head to one of the city beaches with a Blue Flag certification.

This flag will tell you if a beach meets high safety, environmental, and cleanliness standards, including the water quality.

Swimming without lifeguard supervision or outside designated swim areas is not recommended, and please remember to take any litter or trash with you to keep the beaches clean.

For more information on the various Toronto beaches, including parking information and facilities, you can find it all on the City of Toronto website.