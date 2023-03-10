Sports & Play
Sabrina Gamrot
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
mitch marner carjacking

Suspects in armed carjacking of Toronto Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner arrested

Sports & Play
Sabrina Gamrot
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Almost a year has passed since Toronto Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner was a victim of an armed carjacking, during which his Ranger Rover was stolen outside an Etobicoke movie theatre.

Now, two out of the three suspects in that case have been arrested and are facing charges, according to Toronto Police.

It was around 7:45 p.m. on May 16, 2022, when police responded to a robbery call near Queensway and Islington, after Marner and a second person had tried getting into his vehicle in the parking lot.

Police allege a Honda Civic pulled up and blocked the duo from leaving before approaching the men, armed with guns, and demanding the key's to Marner's Range.

It is alleged that a third suspect also exited the Honda with a knife.

Police say the two took Marner's keys and cell phone, entered his car and drove away, while the third retrieved the Honda and fled the scene.

These same men are also alleged to be involved in another carjacking one month before the Marner situation.

A very similar situation occurred on April 17 of last year near Queensway and The West Mall, where the victim's car was an Audi R8. A demand for keys was made and suspects fled with the stolen car.

This high profile robbery made news across the city, highlighting Toronto's problem with carjackings, which was hovering around 60 incidents at the time.

As a result of the police investigation and multiple criminal warrant executions, 24-year-old Christon Arman Johnson of Brampton and 21-year-old Anas Adan Farah of Toronto have been arrested.

Both suspects are facing multiple charges, including robbery with a firearm and disguise with intent.

Marner's vehicle was later recovered, but the Audi in the first robbery has yet to be found. During these investigations, police say officers found "items of evidentiary value related to the investigation."

The third suspect is still outstanding and considered armed and dangerous. Anybody with relevant info can speak with Toronto Police at 416-808-7350.

Lead photo by

Toronto Maple Leafs
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

Suspects in armed carjacking of Toronto Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner arrested

Toronto Raptor Fred VanVleet goes off on expletive-laced rant aimed at referee

Raptors 905 to make history with all-female crew for International Women's Day

First-ever Toronto WNBA game sells out presale almost immediately after launch

The real life Mario Kart racetrack in Niagara Falls is about to open for the season

The Toronto Blue Jays are retiring their popular home run jacket this season

Toronto Raptors delete Women's Day video after backlash

Someone in Toronto is selling an entire laser tag arena setup for $25K