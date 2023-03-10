Suspects in armed carjacking of Toronto Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner arrested

Almost a year has passed since Toronto Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner was a victim of an armed carjacking, during which his Ranger Rover was stolen outside an Etobicoke movie theatre.

Now, two out of the three suspects in that case have been arrested and are facing charges, according to Toronto Police.

It was around 7:45 p.m. on May 16, 2022, when police responded to a robbery call near Queensway and Islington, after Marner and a second person had tried getting into his vehicle in the parking lot.

CARJACKING:

The Queensway + Islington Av

* 7:46 pm *

- Man robbed of car

- Black Range Rover

- 3 suspects

- 2 with handguns, 1 with a knife

- Suspects have fled in the Range Rover

- Police searching area#GO919574

^dh pic.twitter.com/Yg7tqwa45P — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) May 16, 2022

Police allege a Honda Civic pulled up and blocked the duo from leaving before approaching the men, armed with guns, and demanding the key's to Marner's Range.

It is alleged that a third suspect also exited the Honda with a knife.

Police say the two took Marner's keys and cell phone, entered his car and drove away, while the third retrieved the Honda and fled the scene.

These same men are also alleged to be involved in another carjacking one month before the Marner situation.

We can confirm Mitch Marner was the unfortunate victim of a carjacking in Etobicoke on Monday evening. He was unharmed in the incident and the Club & Mitch are thankful for Toronto Police Services’ support. Anyone with information is asked to reach out to Toronto Police Services. — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) May 17, 2022

A very similar situation occurred on April 17 of last year near Queensway and The West Mall, where the victim's car was an Audi R8. A demand for keys was made and suspects fled with the stolen car.

This high profile robbery made news across the city, highlighting Toronto's problem with carjackings, which was hovering around 60 incidents at the time.

As a result of the police investigation and multiple criminal warrant executions, 24-year-old Christon Arman Johnson of Brampton and 21-year-old Anas Adan Farah of Toronto have been arrested.

Both suspects are facing multiple charges, including robbery with a firearm and disguise with intent.

Marner's vehicle was later recovered, but the Audi in the first robbery has yet to be found. During these investigations, police say officers found "items of evidentiary value related to the investigation."

The third suspect is still outstanding and considered armed and dangerous. Anybody with relevant info can speak with Toronto Police at 416-808-7350.