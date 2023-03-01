Someone in Toronto is selling an entire laser tag arena setup for $25K

Do you happen to love laser tag, have an empty basement and can spare $25,000 right now?

Luckyyyyy.

Someone in Toronto is currently selling a used set of everything you might need to create a full-on combat room or obstacle course for laser tag, airsoft, air archery and other games where you pretend to hunt the most dangerous targets: Your friends.

Described as a "complete laser tag arena" worth over $100,000, the listing includes maze barriers, an entrance archway, robot-themed decor and some colourful carpeted flooring.

According to the seller, this stuff was originally set up as a 5,000-square-foot laser tag arena.

"The arena can be configured in anyway as the barriers are completely free standing," reads the listing. "Save tens of thousands of dollars on the arena cost to start your own business."

The seller is careful to note that this isn't a business for sale. For $25,000 (or your best offer), you only get the barriers and decor.

"No laser tag guns are included with this sale," reads the listing. "The arena has been disassembled and is currently in storage.

If you do have an inkling to start your own laser tag palace, however, this stuff could prove valuable... when combined with the purchase of laser tag guns, protective gear, scorekeeping tech, black lights, a space in which to set it up, and all of that jazz.

Cooler than a business, in my opinion, would be having one's own private laser tag course.

Cooler still would simply be having enough space in one's home to install such a thing in the first place.