Friday Harbour Skate Escape

You can now skate on frozen lakes in Ontario as part of new winter experience

A new magical ice skating experience has just launched north of Toronto, so get ready to lace up those skates.

Located at Friday Harbour Resort in Innisfil, The Skate Escape is back, but with an exciting new addition. Now, you can glide along the frozen harbour of Lake Simcoe and Marina, with views of the CIBC Pier as the backdrop.

They also have free ice skating in the Piazza beneath a canopy of twinkling lights. You can rent skates and equipment if you don't have your own.

Grab a treat or handcrafted beverage at one of the chalet-style cabins, or warm up in the cozy Après Skate Lounge.

On weekends, you can catch live entertainment, watch ice skating performances, and more events you can find on their calendar

While you're at the resort, you can also explore 7 km of trails which lead you through the forested Nature Preserve, or practice your swing at the indoor golf simulator.

To access skating on the harbour, there's an $8 entry fee for ages 13+. The Skate Escape will run until mid-March from Wednesdays through Sundays, weather permitting.

Friday Harbour Resort
