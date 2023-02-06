Ontario man plans to visit family in The Philippines after lottery win

An Ontario lottery player might soon be making a very special trip after a big win.

Brampton resident Vernon Jr Arceno is definitely no stranger to the lottery — he’s been playing ever since he migrated to Canada, often buying tickets twice a week.

"I started playing the lottery since moving to Canada in 2016," he said.

The 46-year-old manufacturing worker had purchased a $3 Lotto 6/49 ticket from Metro on Peel Centre Drive.

Arceno then stopped at a convenience store to scan his ticket and was surprised that, after playing all these years, he had finally won.

"I couldn’t believe it. I was so overwhelmed," he said."I showed my wife using the OLG App and she was so shocked she had to scan the ticket twice!"

It was certainly a memorable Christmas because it turns out that Arceno had won the Lotto 6/49 Super Draw prize worth $100,000 in the December 24, 2022 draw.

While at the OLG Prize Centre to pick up his winnings, Arceno said he'll be putting his money towards his mortgage and will be saving the rest of his winnings.

However, he is considering making a trip back home to see his loved ones.

"I might even go back to the Philippines to visit my family," he said. "This lottery win is a great way to enhance my life in Canada."