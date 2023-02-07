The Maple Leafs will be practicing outdoors in Toronto and you can watch for free
After a 2 year hiatus, the annual Toronto Maple Leafs Outdoor Practice is back, and fans will get to see them play for free at Nathan Phillips Square this weekend.
The fan-favourite tradition will take place at 12 p.m. on Sunday February 12, among a packed schedule of free events.
Nothing beats a weekend on the ODR! 🏒— Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) February 7, 2023
Join us for a full weekend of fun at this year's Outdoor Practice presented by @SportChek
Something called Activation Alley will be open both days starting Saturday February 11 at 10 a.m., and will include food and beverage stations, merch, pop-ups, mascot games, Toronto Maple Leafs alumni autograph signing, and conclude with a Maple Leafs vs Blue Jackets screening from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
On Sunday, fans can also watch the Professional Women's Hockey Players’ Association skills competition featuring US and Canadian Olympians at 10:30 a.m. before Outdoor Practice at noon.
The celebration has drawn huge crowds in previous years, the last one taking place in 2020 where fans got to witness a sweet moment between Tyson Barrie and his dog Ralph on the ice.
So adorable! Tyson Barrie shared a moment on the ice with his dog Ralph at the Maple Leafs outdoor practice - 📹 @MapleLeafs #Toronto #MapleLeafs #TorontoMapleLeafs #NathanPhillipsSquare #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/t04DwmDVw9— blogTO (@blogTO) January 10, 2020
The events are free to attend, but fans are encouraged to arrive early due to limited capacity.
