The Maple Leafs will be practicing outdoors in Toronto and you can watch for free

After a 2 year hiatus, the annual Toronto Maple Leafs Outdoor Practice is back, and fans will get to see them play for free at Nathan Phillips Square this weekend.

The fan-favourite tradition will take place at 12 p.m. on Sunday February 12, among a packed schedule of free events.

Join us for a full weekend of fun at this year's Outdoor Practice presented by @SportChek

Something called Activation Alley will be open both days starting Saturday February 11 at 10 a.m., and will include food and beverage stations, merch, pop-ups, mascot games, Toronto Maple Leafs alumni autograph signing, and conclude with a Maple Leafs vs Blue Jackets screening from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.



On Sunday, fans can also watch the Professional Women's Hockey Players’ Association skills competition featuring US and Canadian Olympians at 10:30 a.m. before Outdoor Practice at noon.

The celebration has drawn huge crowds in previous years, the last one taking place in 2020 where fans got to witness a sweet moment between Tyson Barrie and his dog Ralph on the ice.

The events are free to attend, but fans are encouraged to arrive early due to limited capacity.