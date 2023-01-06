Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian rush to Toronto for death of NBA star's mom

Brampton-born professional basketball player-turned-reality TV villain Tristan Thompson has suddenly and unexpectedly been forced to leave Los Angeles for Toronto, where his mother, Andrea, is said to have died.

TMZ reports that Andrea suffered a heart attack at her home on Jan. 5 and was rushed to a hospital in Toronto "where medical experts tried to resuscitate her," but could not.

Thompson, 31, has yet to publicly comment on the matter, but was very close with his mother, based on his social media activity and past interviews.

The one-time NBA Champion was spotted deboarding a private jet in Toronto on Thursday night with his ex-girlfriend Khloe Kardashian, with whom he has two young children.

Khloe Kardashian (IN FULL MAKEUP WITH THE HULU CAMERAS) flys to Toronto with Tristan Thompson after his Mother dies of a heart attack. Kris Jenner wouldn’t give them the jet unless it was filmed. This is low even for these vultures. https://t.co/J5SP3rCcGe — Stephanie Sidley (@StephanieSidley) January 6, 2023

Thompson, who was born in and attended high school (at least partially) in Brampton, signed with the Chicago Bulls on a one-year, $1-million contract in February of 2022, but has spent the majority of his time in the NBA (2011 - 2020) as a Cleveland Cavalier.

His tumultuous relationship with Kardashian has been frequent fodder for gossip columns in recent years, as well as a major plot point on the reality TV series The Kardashians.

Citing unnamed sources, TMZ reports that Kardashian accompanied Thompson to Toronto "to comfort him in his loss." The entrepreneur is said to have been "very close" with Andrea, a doting grandmother to their and Thompson's other children.

"Happy Mother's Day Mommy," wrote the professional athlete on Instagram when sharing a photo of Andrea in 2019. "I love you so much. I'm so blessed to have a mother that loves me the way you do and willing to sacrifice everything for her kids."