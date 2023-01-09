Toronto Raptors teammates get in heated argument during game vs Blazers

Toronto Raptors teammates Thaddeus Young and Scottie Barnes have pretty much always spoken glowingly about each other.

The youngest (Barnes) and oldest (Young) player on the Raptors, the pair have formed a strong friendship ever since the latter was traded to Toronto ahead of the 2022 NBA deadline.

But at halftime of Toronto’s eventual 117-105 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, Young appeared to be in Barnes’ ear about, well, something.

Thad Young and Scottie Barnes getting into it 👀 #wethenorth pic.twitter.com/BTmlFHuMn2 — Naughty Barnes (@ClintIrving3) January 8, 2023

Young began the clip by saying something in Barnes’ direction, which didn’t seem to generate much reaction. Young then walked in between teammates Juancho Hernangomez and Pascal Siakam to get closer to Barnes, where the two engaged in a back and forth argument where each Raptor appeared to be speaking over each other.

Hernangomez and Christian Koloko walked their way over to the pair of teammates, in what looked to be sort of a peacekeeping mission.

The clip didn’t make it to the broadcast, but rather was broadcast to viewers watching on NBA League Pass, which showcases an internal arena feed during stoppages rather than showing commercials.

Speaking to the media postgame, Barnes said it was just a “little disagreement,” adding “Thad’s my boy” and that the two gave each other a hug after the incident.

“We just had a disagreement. No different than brothers going back and forth, especially when we’re both passionate about the game,” Young added, per TSN’s Josh Lewenberg.

Thad Young: “We just had a disagreement. No different than brothers going back and forth, especially when we’re both passionate about the game.”



He and Barnes hugged it out and said they loved each other afterwards. They both say they’ve already moved on. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) January 9, 2023

Popular media personality Jimmy O’Brien, better known to the public as “Jomboy”, has gained popularity over the past few seasons for his ability to lip-read seemingly any situation between two players.

According to O’Brien’s reading of the incident, part of the exchange went as follows:

“I’m trying to get you ready,” Young said to Barnes.

“Bro, what the fuck? Who said I wasn’t ready?” Barnes replied.

Thad was just trying to get Scottie ready https://t.co/wGVw4mMOae pic.twitter.com/WeZpplmrRu — Jomboy (@Jomboy_) January 8, 2023

Young, a 16-year NBA veteran, has played for seven different teams including the Raptors, while Barnes, the 2021-22 NBA Rookie of the Year, is in his second year in the league.