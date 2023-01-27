Maple Leafs fan passes away after watching 'bucket list' win

Being a Toronto Maple Leafs can be truly poetic at times.

Peterborough's Craig Meredith joined his friend Mike at Scotiabank Arena for the Maple Leaf's game against the New York Rangers on Wednesday, with Mitch Marner scoring the overtime winner in Toronto's 3-2 win over New York.

After going crazy for Marner's winning marker, Mike "couldn't have been happier" heading back home for what would be his final time as he passed in his sleep that night.

Attending his first Maple Leafs game was the last thing on Mike's bucket list, according to Pete Dalliday.

"He couldn't have been happier heading back to [Peterborough]," Dalliday, a former Peterborough Lakers lacrosse player, wrote in a tweet Thursday. "It was the last thing on his bucket list. Mike said goodbye to the world this morning in his sleep a happy man."

Last night Mike attended his 1st @MapleLeafs game with his pal Craig. He went bananas when Marner scored in OT. He couldn't have been happier heading back to Ptbo …It was the last thing on his bucket list. Mike said goodbye to the world this morning in his sleep a happy man. pic.twitter.com/gVMQ2O1hWV — Pete Dalliday (@petedalliday) January 26, 2023

Dailliday is now the play-by-play commentator for the OHL's Peterborough Petes and NLL's Halifax Thunderbirds.

"A sad but incredible story. Good job, Craig Meredith. You're a good fella with a big heart," Dailliday said.

Never a happy moment, Rangers fans on social media seem to be glad that Marner scored the overtime winner for Toronto, giving Mike an exuberant experience on what was his final night.

"I'm not even mad about the loss anymore because it led to this," wrote one Twitter user. "May he rest peacefully, and I'm so glad he got to see a dream come true before he left the earth."

"Absolutely incredible that he got to experience that before he passed," former TSN SportsCentre anchor Dan O'Toole added. "What a way to go."

The Maple Leafs return to NHL play on Friday night to take on the Ottawa Senators in the Battle of Ontario.

And there's little doubt that Mike will be watching from above.