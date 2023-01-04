Equinox gym bans new memberships at start of year and people have thoughts

The high-end American fitness chain Equinox said it did not allow new members to sign up on January 1, sparking a reaction online.

"January is a language we don’t understand," the company said in a tweet posted to social media on New Year's Day, a day on which many people try to kick off their fitness journey.

I’m an all access + @AskAmex platinum member, and I don’t want to support a gym that shames people for setting fitness goals during ANY month of the year— it can have a large public health impact for a gym to support their members even if 90% drop off after. — Violeta J. Rodriguez, MS² (@vjrodriguez33) January 2, 2023

"January is a fantasy, delivered to your door in a pastel-colored box," the company had on its homepage on January 1, per TMZ.

Didn’t realize a health club would be so vehemently against people trying to…checks notes…improve their health and well-being? — Deborah Vance’s Soda Machine (@sean_fry8) January 2, 2023

"At Equinox, we don’t speak January — and neither do you. We look forward to welcoming you to our Equinox community tomorrow," it added.

So like… you don’t want any new members? When January is the biggest driver in new membership for gyms all year? pic.twitter.com/xRAWp1Ac4Q — Erik :: they/them (@thecardsharp2) January 2, 2023

Reaction to the gym's strategy has been mixed, with some saying they "don’t want to support a gym that shames people for setting fitness goals," while others praised the idea.

Super bold, super smart, strategically aligned with their brand 👏 pic.twitter.com/abLjFNDjop — Jess Smith (@WarJessEagle) January 1, 2023

There are three Equinox gyms in Canada, two in Toronto and one in Vancouver.