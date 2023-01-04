Sports & Play
equinox gym

Equinox gym bans new memberships at start of year and people have thoughts

The high-end American fitness chain Equinox said it did not allow new members to sign up on January 1, sparking a reaction online.

"January is a language we don’t understand," the company said in a tweet posted to social media on New Year's Day, a day on which many people try to kick off their fitness journey.

"January is a fantasy, delivered to your door in a pastel-colored box," the company had on its homepage on January 1, per TMZ.

"At Equinox, we don’t speak January — and neither do you. We look forward to welcoming you to our Equinox community tomorrow," it added.

Reaction to the gym's strategy has been mixed, with some saying they "don’t want to support a gym that shames people for setting fitness goals," while others praised the idea.

There are three Equinox gyms in Canada, two in Toronto and one in Vancouver.

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns
