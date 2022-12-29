Toronto Blue Jays pitcher expected to return after potential career-ending blow

The Toronto Blue Jays could be getting one of their biggest arms back right around the middle of the season next year.

After undergoing Tommy John surgery this past June following an elbow injury, starting pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu is aiming to return to the majors 13 months after he initially was sidelined.

"Ryu says he is right on schedule in his rehab from elbow surgery and is targeting a July return," Korean-based writer Jeeho Yoo of Yonhap News reported on Wednesday.

Yoo added that Ryu is planning to rehab in the U.S., after having spent some time in Korea with his family over the past month.

The 35-year-old pitched just six games in 2022 for Toronto before suffering the injury, putting up a 5.67 ERA to go along with a 2-0 record.

It's been an up-and-down tenure in Toronto since Ryu signed a four-year, $80 million deal with the Blue Jays back in December 2019.

While with the Blue Jays, Ryu has gone 21-12 with an ERA of 4.07 and 231 strikeouts in 49 appearances since 2020.

Ryu will earn a base salary of $20 million in 2023, the final year of his contract before he'll be eligible for free agency once again.

In his nine seasons in the league including his time with the Los Angeles Dodgers before coming to Toronto, Ryu has 75 wins, 45 losses, an ERA of 3.27, and 896 strikeouts.

Toronto currently has Alek Manoah, Kevin Gausman, Chris Bassitt, Jose Berrios, and Yusei Kikuchi slated to make up their Opening Day rotation, though that’s subject to change before April comes around.