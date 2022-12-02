Pat Tabler gone from Toronto Blue Jays broadcasts after 30-year run

After 30 years broadcasting Toronto Blue Jays games, Pat Tabler's remarkable run has come to an end.

The longtime Blue Jays broadcaster has parted with Sportsnet, the Canadian all-sports television network announced today. The 64-year-old had been with the network since 2005.

"After 17 seasons as a celebrated contributor to the network's Blue Jays broadcasts, today Sportsnet and Pat Tabler are parting ways," Sportsnet announced today.

"Tabler endeared himself to Canadian viewers for more than three decades by bringing his love and passion for the game of baseball to every broadcast. Whether due to his work on the field as a player or behind the mic in the broadcast booth, Tabler will forever be synonymous with the legacy of the Toronto Blue Jays."

"Tabby, thank you for your tremendous contributions to Sportsnet, the Toronto Blue Jays and to growing baseball across Canada. From all of us, we wish you the very best."

Tabler traded his bat for a microphone in 1993 after retiring from a 12-year MLB career, which wrapped up with a World Series title with the Blue Jays. He first worked as a studio analyst with TSN before moving to the broadcast booth in 2001 after Buck Martinez left to become manager of the Blue Jays.

"For the last 32 years, first as a player for the Blue Jays and then as a broadcaster, it has been my honour to serve you," Tabler said in a statement released by Sportsnet PR. "I hope that I represented you with the class and dignity that you deserve. It was a great run, but all good things have to come to an end."

"I would like to thank the Toronto Blue Jays organization, Sportsnet, TSN, all my tremendous co-workers, the staff at the Toronto Marriott City Centre and — most of all — the thousands of Canadian fans and friends I have met over the years. You have helped to make this the most incredible 32 years of my life and I will miss you."

"So a big 'Thank You' for letting me share Blue Jays baseball with you."

"The best is yet to come."

It's still unclear if Martinez will return to the broadcast booth next season following a cancer scare.

"I don't know," Martinez told The Globe and Mail in September. "It has nothing to do with Rogers. It's just me. You know, I've been through a lot. And, you know, my wife and I have had a lot of discussions about it. I don’t know."

Dan Schulman will be with Sportsnet full-time, however. In October, we learned that he's choosing Sportsnet over ESPN going forward so that he can hopefully call a Blue Jays World Series win in Canada.