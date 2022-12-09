Sports & Play
justin bieber leafs

Justin Bieber's flashy outfit steals the show at Leafs game

Canadian pop star and hockey superfan Justin Bieber stole the show at Thursday's Toronto Maple Leafs game, rocking what appeared to be a Care Bear-inspired multicolour jacket. 

It was a full house at Scotiabank Arena last night, with the Leafs facing off against the Los Angeles Kings. Although there were thousands of fans cheering throughout the stands, no one stuck out quite as much as Bieber, who was joined by his wife, Hailey. 

The singer complemented his purple, pink, and blue jacket with Willy Wonka-esque purple sunglasses, acid wash jeans, and of course, a Leafs hat. 

Bieber managed to not only catch the attention of fans at the game, but even some of the player themselves. 

After the game, Leafs centre Auston Matthews was asked if he saw Bieber's colourful fit, to which he replied, "yeah it was hard to miss. I think I caught it a little bit early before they announced him, but yeah, I definitely saw that." 

Social media was also flooded with lreactions from fans, with one person even claiming the singer looked like a "Care Bear with disposable income." 

Some fans loved the jacket so much, they wanted to know where they could purchase it for themselves. 

While most people seemed to think the jacket was reminiscent of the Care Bears, others thought Bieber resembled the eccentric fictional chocolate factory owner, Willy Wonka. 

People loved the look so much that the Maple Leafs Twitter page even replaced their header with an image of Bieber at the game. 

It just so happened to be a vibrant game for the Leafs too, who emerged in a 5-0 victory over the Los Angeles Kings. 

Lead photo by

@MapleLeafs
