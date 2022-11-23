The NHL is taking a stand against anti-trans bigots and fans are here for it

The National Hockey League recently clapped back at a fan regarding their response to a tweet about an inclusive hockey tournment comprised entirely of transgender and non-binary players.

On Nov. 22, the NHL posted a tweet in support of the Team Trans Draft Tournament in Middleton, Wisconsin that occured this past weekend.

The League went on to explain that this was the first tournament made up entirely of transgender and non-binary players, with about 80 people participating. The NHL also included the hashtags #HockeyIsForEveryone and #NHLPride.

The NHL is proud to support this past weekend's Team Trans Draft Tournament in Middleton, Wisconsin. This was the first tournament comprised entirely of transgender and nonbinary players, with around 80 folks participating! #HockeyIsForEveryone #NHLPride pic.twitter.com/OfEoAVXtH5 — NHL (@NHL) November 22, 2022

The tweet was met with both positive and negative responses, with one user receiving a direct response from the NHL itself.

Twitter user @BlueMountian12 responded to the NHL's tweet, "So, men playing on womans team?" and garnered over 19,000 likes at the time of writing.

So, men playing on womans team? — Code (@BlueMountian12) November 22, 2022

The NHL clapped back and responded, stating that "Trans women are women. Trans men are men. Nonbinary identity is real."

Trans women are women. Trans men are men. Nonbinary identity is real. — NHL (@NHL) November 22, 2022

Although there was no shortage of negative responses to the NHL's tweet, many fans came to the League's defence, and commended them for their inclusive stance.

All the worst people are going to get mad at this, so props to the person running the account — Aaron (@canuck5551) November 22, 2022

One person claimed they had to double check if the tweet was real, but was happy to see the NHL defend this cause.

Hot damn, I had to triple check to make sure this was real. Good on ya, NHL. pic.twitter.com/C3aoKzkdEq — Mike (@iammike86) November 22, 2022

Another person clapped back at all the transphobic people in the Twitter thread.

Anyone being transphobic in the comments deserves NOTHING but the worst. Y’all are truly such sad people. — evan (@evandertweets) November 22, 2022

One person stated that tweets similar to the NHL's save lives, and encouraged other trans and non-binary folks to ignore the hateful comments.

Thank you. We are not a joke. Tweets like this SAVE LIVES. Just a reminder to trans, non-binary, two-spirit and other gender-diverse people (especially young people) not to read the hateful comments or let them into your spirit. You deserve love and support. I love you! pic.twitter.com/yvsvbNjMnW — Khadijah M. Silver (@KMSilverTweets) November 22, 2022

Others thanked the NHL for their inclusion of trans and non-binary people in the sport, claiming that the tweet meant a lot to them personally.

A rare w for us. Thank you @NHL.



As a hockey fan and trans person this means a LOT to me personally.



I'm even more excited for going to my next game at @centrebell to see @CanadiensMTL ❤️❤️❤️ — @storakatten@mastodon.social (@Storakatten) November 22, 2022

Another person thanked the NHL for increasing inclusivity in the game.

This is is so awesome. Thank you for taking the time increase inclusion in the game. We appreciate it — HokkyTaakk🗽NYR🇺🇦 (@hockeytalkNYR) November 22, 2022

The NHL's tweets in support of greater inclusivity in hockey mirrors its Hockey is for Everyone initiative, which use the League's global influence to foster greater inclusion in the game.

The NHL states on its website that "we support any teammate, coach or fan who brings heart, energy and passion to the rink. We believe all hockey programs - from professionals to youth organizations - should provide a safe, positive and inclusive environment for players and families regardless of race, colour, religion, national origin, gender identity or expression, disability, sexual orientation and socio-economic status."