Fred VanVleet's adorable daughter stole the show at Raptors' press conference

The Toronto Raptors may have just found their newest star interview subject in the form of Sanaa VanVleet.

Fred VanVleet, Sanaa's father, got a double-double with 30 points and 11 assists against the Bulls yesterday in a 113-104 victory.

It was his first game action in over a week, having missed three games due to a lower back injury.

With Pascal Siakam expected to be out for at least two weeks, it was a much-needed star effort from the Raptors’ guard.

And while the older VanVleet wasn't shy to answer reporters' questions postgame, he also welcomed his young daughter to help him with the press conference.

Take your kid to work day. pic.twitter.com/rIGEctNOiF — Adam Laskaris (@adam_la2karis) November 7, 2022

"Can I ask your daughter a question?" CityNews' Lindsay Dunn asked, to which VanVleet obliged. "How do you think your dad played tonight?"

"GoooOOOOod," the younger VanVleet replied.

It was a simple answer, but it was her first go at it. And it showed more emotion than most athletes do. We'll give it a 10/10.

This isn’t the first time the VanVleet kids have been in the news, though, as they stole the show last year at his first appearance at the NBA All-Star game. And back in the 2020 NBA bubble, the VanVleet kids were a constant fixture as some of the limited audience members in attendance.

And who could forget the birth of Sanaa's younger brother, Fred Jr., during the 2019 NBA playoffs? Down 2-1 to Milwaukee in the Eastern Conference Finals, VanVleet's partner Shontai gave birth to a baby boy.

In the three games in the series after the birth of Fred Jr., VanVleet hit 14 three-pointers over the final three games of the series.

If the VanVleet family continues their strong play on and off the court this season, maybe we'll get a second All-Star game appearance for all of them after all.