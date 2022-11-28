Drake is trying to sell a $4,800 OVO goalie mask to hockey fans

Looking for a pro-level, NHL-approved goalie mask that kinda-sorta represents Toronto's most successful-ever musical export?

Knock yourself out, Stans, with the freshly-released OVO / Sherwood 906 "large coveted goalie mask."

It'll cost you more than a few months' rent, but it does have a cool owl on the side. And lightning! Lots and lots of lightning!

October's Very Own, the fashion brand founded by none other than Drake, just dropped a hockey-themed collection as part of its latest (but far from only) collaboration.

This time around, OVO Style has partnered with The NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs to produce, among other things, new hats, sweaters, rugby polos, toques and other OVO x Leafs accessories.

"Celebrating Icons of Hockey," reads an email blast from OVO issued Monday afternoon. "Chapter 01—Toronto Maple Leafs."

"The first chapter of the partnership with the NHL profiles the Toronto Maple Leafs with a capsule collection," reads the blast.

"The collection includes a limited edition [250 total made] leather/wool varsity jacket hand crafted in Toronto, Canada."

The aforemonetioned jacket will run you about $798.

If you can't get your hands on the coveted jacket, and the goalie mask is a bit rich for your taste, you can still nab some more reasonably priced OVO x Leafs gear, like this $128 equipment bag.