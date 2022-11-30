Don Mattingly is now a Toronto Blue Jay but he's also famous for a cameo on the Simpsons

Don Mattingly has had an amazing career in Major League Baseball, but there’s something away from the ballpark that fans will always remember about him.

Get rid of those sideburns!

The Toronto Blue Jays announced the hiring of Mattingly as the team’s new bench coach on Wednesday.

OFFICIAL: We're excited to announce that we've hired Don Mattingly as our Bench Coach.



Welcome to the #BlueJays, Donnie Baseball! ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/juJjmJKkWN — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) November 30, 2022

The 61-year-old comes to the Blue Jays after seven seasons as manager of the Miami Marlins (2016-22), and five years managing the Los Angeles Dodgers (2011-2015).

He also has many years of experience as a hitting and bench coach with the New York Yankees (2004-2007) and Dodgers (2008-2010).

Mattingly is a Yankees legend, as the first baseman was a six-time All-Star, nine-time Gold Glove winner, and three-time Silver Slugger winner during an exceptional 14-year MLB career (1982-1995).

He might also soon be a Hall of Famer.

But it was in 1992 that he really solidified his legendary status.

Mattingly was one of nine MLB players that made a guest appearance on an iconic episode of The Simpsons in Season 3. “Homer at the Bat,” also featured Wade Boggs, Jose Canseco, Roger Clemens, Ken Griffey Jr., Steve Sax, Mike Scioscia, Ozzie Smith, and Darryl Strawberry.

The nine pro baseball players were ringers brought onto the Springfield Nuclear Power Plant’s softball team by Mr. Burns.

Mattingly got kicked off the team after Mr. Burns hilariously became obsessed with him shaving off his non-existent sideburns. The joke mirrored a real-life incident, where Mattingly was benched by the Yankees for refusing to cut his mullet.

So who is going to tell him to shave his sideburns? pic.twitter.com/2MtOMi03By — EtotheMAN (@eman_87) November 30, 2022

It’s been 30 years, but the Mattingly announcement was met with a similar reaction by a lot of Blue Jays fans.