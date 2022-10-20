Sports & Play
Jack Landau
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
precious achiuwa toronto raptors

Toronto Raptors player's terrified reaction to fireworks has the internet laughing

Sports & Play
Jack Landau
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

It was an electric start to the Toronto Raptors' 2022-23 season with a real nail-biter of a W at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday evening.

The Raptors kicked off the season with a 108-105 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers in a back-and-forth slugfest, but it's a hilarious moment during the team’s pregame introductions that has everyone on social media laughing the next day.

As the home team intros began, Raptors' power forward Precious Achiuwa reacted in apparent terror to celebratory fireworks set off in the arena, instinctively ducking and covering his head before playing it all off as if nothing happened.

Achiuwa's reaction to the fireworks had Raptors fans smiling well before the tip-off officially started the team's 2022-23 campaign for greatness.

Some are wondering if Achiuwa thought there was an active shooter situation unfolding in the building.

Fans are also loving the way Achiuwa attempted to casually play it off like he didn't just flinch in terror in front of a crowd of approximately 20,000 fans.

What's even more hilarious is that this exact same thing happened last year, when home arena fireworks sent Achiuwa into duck-and-cover mode.

Precious logged 10 points and 5 rebounds in just under 18 minutes in Wednesday's thrilling season opener, but fans are more likely going to remember his pre-game reaction to fireworks as his highlight of the night.

Lead photo by

Toronto Raptors
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

Someone climbed Toronto's Rogers Centre roof catwalk and the video is terrifying

Toronto Raptors player's terrified reaction to fireworks has the internet laughing

That time a Toronto Raptor made the entire world laugh with just a single word

Toronto Raptors fan falls for cruel joke and ends up with free tickets

Fans troll Toronto Maple Leafs after adorable fan proposal at game

Faded Toronto Blue Jays temp tattoo is a sad metaphor for disaster postseason

Toronto is falling in love with DeMar DeRozan again after gesture to local school

Michael Bublé says the Toronto Maple Leafs can 'suck it' and fans are not happy