Toronto Raptors player's terrified reaction to fireworks has the internet laughing

It was an electric start to the Toronto Raptors' 2022-23 season with a real nail-biter of a W at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday evening.

The Raptors kicked off the season with a 108-105 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers in a back-and-forth slugfest, but it's a hilarious moment during the team’s pregame introductions that has everyone on social media laughing the next day.

As the home team intros began, Raptors' power forward Precious Achiuwa reacted in apparent terror to celebratory fireworks set off in the arena, instinctively ducking and covering his head before playing it all off as if nothing happened.

Precious tryna play it off😭 pic.twitter.com/tMnHOUzEyw — Raptors Republic (@raptorsrepublic) October 19, 2022

Achiuwa's reaction to the fireworks had Raptors fans smiling well before the tip-off officially started the team's 2022-23 campaign for greatness.

That was the funniest thing ever dude — Noah Gilbert (@Noahgilberto19) October 19, 2022

Some are wondering if Achiuwa thought there was an active shooter situation unfolding in the building.

Tbf fireworks usually don’t go off inside buildings lol — Liz (@whodahellislisa) October 20, 2022

Fans are also loving the way Achiuwa attempted to casually play it off like he didn't just flinch in terror in front of a crowd of approximately 20,000 fans.

That's the old looking around hoping nobody saw me look — Joy Poi (@joyfulnesstoo) October 20, 2022

What's even more hilarious is that this exact same thing happened last year, when home arena fireworks sent Achiuwa into duck-and-cover mode.

Precious getting scared by fireworks opening night 2021 vs 2022 🥲 pic.twitter.com/VNaHwjYvna — Michelle #5 Precious MIP (@PreciousRaptors) October 20, 2022

Precious logged 10 points and 5 rebounds in just under 18 minutes in Wednesday's thrilling season opener, but fans are more likely going to remember his pre-game reaction to fireworks as his highlight of the night.