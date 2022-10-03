Someone is selling bags of air from the Aaron Judge record-tying game in Toronto

History was made at the Rogers Centre last Wednesday when New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge belted out his 61st home run of the season, tying Roger Maris' American League record for the most dingers in a season, or the overall MLB record if you don't count the steroid era.

Fans dropped hundreds of dollars on marked-up tickets for the Jays vs. Yankees series, hoping to catch the record-breaking home-run ball.

And while nobody managed to walk away with the historic homer ball — though one Frankie Lasagna has become a household name after narrowly missing the catch — a creative fan found a way to cash in on this important moment in baseball history.

If you were hoping to pay millions and snag the home run ball for yourself, that ain't gonna happen, as the dinger landed in the home team bullpen, just short of the stands.

But desperate fans could still take home a keepsake from the big night, that is, if they're willing to drop triple digits on a Ziploc bag of air.

Someone was selling a bag of air from Rogers Centre the day Aaron Judge hit his 61st home run of the season.



Someone actually purchased one for $267 😳😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/PvDn360PWr — Kris Pangilinan (@KrisReports) October 3, 2022

An eBay ad was posted on Sept. 29 offering "Ziploc Bag of Air From Aaron Judge 61st Home Run Game Blue Jays New York Yankees."

Though the advertisement was removed early on Monday afternoon, a photo of the "product" shows a sealed sandwich bag — there's no way to be certain that this is an authentic Ziploc brand — marked with a piece of green painter's tape bearing the words "Judge HR 61."

And how much will one of these empty baggies set you back? That'll be $267.94, and don't forget the added $27.47 for shipping.

Though the listing has since been removed, at least one bag of air was sold before the ad was taken down.