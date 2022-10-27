Thousands of treadmills are being recalled in Canada after people were injured

Nearly 7,000 folding treadmills are being recalled across Canada after the machines "unexpectedly" changed speeds and injured half a dozen people.

Health Canada issued a recall for Horizon Fitness T101-05 folding treadmills on October 27 after the company received eight reports of the machines switching speeds without warning, including six reports of injuries.

When the treadmills unexpectedly speed up or slow down, it poses "a risk that the consumer will fall," Health Canada said.

A total of 6,986 folding treadmills are included in the recall. They were sold across Canada from August 2018 to October 2022.

Consumers are advised to "immediately" stop using the treadmills and contact Horizon Fitness to obtain updated software.

Approximately 192,000 units were sold in the United States, where the company has received 874 reports of the machines changing speeds, including 71 reports of injuries.

Consumers can contact Horizon Fitness via email at retailrecall@johnsonfit.com or by clicking on "Safety Notices" on www.horizonfitness.com.

The company can also be reached by phone at 1-888-223-1045 from 8 am to 5 pm CT Monday through Friday.