Yankees fan goes viral for completely losing it at Toronto Blue Jays game

There was an electric playoff-like atmosphere at the Rogers Centre for the Blue Jays' series opener versus the New York Yankees on Monday evening, and one opposing team fan is going viral for a hilariously heated video recorded after the Jays won in a dramatic extra-innings walk-off.

The Jays are fighting to secure a spot in the postseason, while Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is on the verge of breaking the American League record (or the overall record if you give the steroid-era sluggers asterisks), so tensions rode high in both dugouts.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. walked the Jays off in the bottom of the 10th inning for a heart-pounding finish, putting Toronto within three wins of a playoff berth.

But a Yankees fan and Hollywood actor was not happy with the decision to pitch to Vladdy, nor the hometown crowd's understandably positive reaction to the big win, recording an angry rant that has since gone viral on social media.

And just a warning, this guy doesn't hold back on the language, so file this one in the "probably use headphones" department.

IT WAS SO FUCKING OBVIOUS TO WALK HIM!! pic.twitter.com/UTYpNcf6Pv — Big Nick Turturro (@NickTurturro1) September 27, 2022

Prolific New York sports fan and actor Nick Turturro (brother of John Turturro) went off on Twitter, screaming, "F***ing ridiculous, I just said 'walk the f***ing guy, Boone, walk him'" in reference to Yanks' manager Aaron Boone's decision to let relief pitcher Clarke Schmidt throw to Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in a potential walk-off win scenario.

The defeat evident in his voice, Turturro adds a frustrated "I don't f***ing get this guy," about the Yankees manager and his American League-leading 96 wins as of Sept. 27.

Which, I guess, isn't good enough for this guy?

Next, Turturro's tirade turned on the surrounding fans cheering on the Jays' victory, with the almost stereotypical irate New Yorker obnoxiously moaning about the home crowd, saying, "Now I gotta listen to all this sh*t. All bullsh*t fans, they only cheer when they f***ing score. F*** this team."

But it probably didn't take too long for Toronto fans to come at Turturro, who (just 35 minutes after dumping on the Jays crowd) tweeted a follow-up (in all caps similar to his 'outdoor voice' speaking style) that "Blue Jays fans are really really nice people almost too polite!!"