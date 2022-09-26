Toronto Raptor O.G. Anunoby talks romantic summer and the Internet cannot get enough

Summer is time for lots of things like swimming, camping and mosquitos.

But for Toronto Raptors star O.G. Anunoby, his summer bliss months are drawing quite a reaction.

Speaking with reporters on Monday, Sept. 26 for the Raptors Media Day, the British athlete was asked how his summer went and the answer is very sweet and charming.

"Yeah I had a good summer, but the most enjoyable thing, I don't know, I guess reading a book," he said before continuing "I'll say going for a walk, gone on nice walks, yeah with good views, watch the sunset, stuff like that."

Read a book ✅

Nice walks ✅

Good views ✅

Watch the sunset ✅



The summer of OG Anunoby 😂 — TAYLOR JONΞS (@TJ) September 26, 2022

When asked what book he read, Anunoby laughs and says he doesn't know.

Now doesn't that sound relaxing, blissful and a bit romantic? I'd say so.

And of course, minutes after the video of his response were posted on social media, the internet and more specifically, Toronto, could not get enough.

If we ever trade OG Anunoby, I’m done with this team. 😂😂😂 — Virtual Fan in Jurassic Park 🇧🇧🇨🇦🏀 (@CondensePapi) September 26, 2022

Who doesn't love a nice walk, followed by reading a book while the sun sets behind you?

OG Anunoby is simultaneously the MOST quotable guy and the LEAST quotable guy ever. A genius. — 🦋tina (@kpereezy) September 26, 2022

Some are comparing the 25-year-old's story to the many funny and quotable statements from one-time Raptors star Kawhi Leonard.

'Fun Guy" level shit. — Raptor Girl🌻🌻🌻 (@raptorgirlSK) September 26, 2022

Also, he officially changed his name to O. (dot) G. (dot), after years of journalists, sports fan and Toronto residents speling it wrong. No worries though, Anunoby has no hard feelings.

Yes, OG Anunoby is now officially O.G. Anunoby.



Why the change?



“Just a change, yeah. Nothing serious. It used to be O dot G dot, so just going back to that. I just noticed that.”



“It’s ok. It’s all good. I’m not mad about (people getting it wrong).” — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) September 26, 2022

The Raptors pre-season starts on Sunday, Oct. 2 with a game against the Utah Jazz in Edmonton while their first home game will be played on Oct. 9 against the Chicago Bulls.

Here's hoping Anunoby is well-rested for the upcoming season.