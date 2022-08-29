Toronto Blue Jays brawl with face punches and hair pulls ends in assault charges for two

This one didn't end well; Two people are facing assault-related charges after a particularly brutal brawl at a Blue Jays game in Toronto last week.

The tussle happened on Friday night around 9:15 p.m., when a verbal argument broke out between two parties at the Rogers Centre, according to Toronto Police.

Videos of the fight were widely shared on social media and even caught the attention of TMZ, which added it to their sports segment.

The most popular clip lasts just 30 seconds, but captures the insanity that prevailed as game attendees watch gob-smacked.

The beginning of the clip has the most action, so you'll have to watch closely to get the full picture.

It starts off a little shaky, but the camera person quickly recovers to capture what appears to be two women fighting, with a man holding back the second woman and her raspberry-coloured locs.

Punches are coming from all directions and a few make contact to cheeks and noses. Pieces of hair are violently snatched and yanked, which I'm sure resulted in a couple of strands being pulled from their roots.

As the fighters move across the stands, onlookers get out of their way with phones in tow, recording the entire mess.

Eventually, the two people manage to pull themselves away from their foe and fix their misplaced shirts and rustled hair.

The video ends as the duo begin to leave the stadium to a shower of 'boos' from the fans, many of which are still filming the debacle.

Now, three days later, police have caught up with the fighters and charges have been laid.

Toronto Police say that a 31-year-old woman was assaulted by an "unknown man and woman" and received medical attention before she landed in the hospital.

A 30-year-old Toronto man and 25-year-old Toronto woman are both facing one count of assault. The man is also facing an additional charge of aggravated assault.

According to TMZ, the victim injured her head and underwent a CAT scan. It is unknown if the man and woman who filmed where the ones to be charged.