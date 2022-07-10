Sports & Play
toronto gyms

5 new fitness clubs and gyms in Toronto where you'll actually want to sweat

Toronto gyms come in several shapes and sizes, and some might not motivate you as much as you'd like. Why run, lift or cycle unless your life depended on it? That's why it's so nice when gyms offer something new and exciting that deviates from the norm, making your workout experience interesting and enjoyable. 

Here are some new gyms and fitness clubs in Toronto that will make you want to break a sweat. 

Altea Active

This massive Liberty Village gym is way more than just your average fitness club. Beyond their extensive gym amenities, they offer all kinds of classes from HIIT to spinning classes with club lights. There's even a restaurant and bowling alley.

Altitude Athletics

This gym near the Financial District is where to go if you want to experience what it's like training at altitude. This specialized fitness facility comes with a "simulated" altitude environment where you workout with weights, cardio and other equipment with less oxygen that you'd normally get.

LEVEL by Oxford Properties

This fitness club inside the Richmond-Adelaide Centre in the Financial District is as much about mindfulness as it is fitness. Catch classes like yoga and muay thai, as well as monthly "lunch and learn" sessions teach you about health and nutrition. 

STAY GOLD

This Parkdale gym is open concept with lots of different lifting equipment to choose from, as well as a strong fitness community whose members actively encourage each other to keep going past the sweat. 

Academy of Lions

This crossfit gym has moved from its location on Ossington to a new space just around the corner on Dundas West. They still offer a variety of group classes as well as personal training sessions. 

