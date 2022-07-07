There's a hidden outdoor pool and sports centre on top of this busy Toronto TTC station

The crowds bustling around Wellesley Station sweating on the sidewalks may not know that there's actually an outdoor pool right above them.

A pool and sports centre has actually been on top of the subway station for years, but you can be forgiven for not knowing about it.

It's incorporated into the rental property at 15 Dundonald, also known as Continental Tower, as pointed out by urban planner @Patune on Twitter.

Did you know this is what's on top of Wellesley Station?? Now ya know #Toronto pic.twitter.com/b9xiMF4Z76 — Ashley Paton (@Patune) July 4, 2022

The building has bachelor, one, two and three bedroom apartments, and some one-bedrooms are actually available right now if you're interested in getting in on that sweet pool action. Junior one-bedrooms start at $1,973.

The sports centre has a basketball court and tennis court, and the property also has a lounge. Of course, if you live here, another bonus is the short walk to the subway.

The apartment tower and deck were built over the station in 1971.

So while you may not be able to look up and see some of these things from the street, it's worth looking out the windows from taller downtown buildings sometimes to see what's hidden right under your nose.