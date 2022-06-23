Sports & Play
westminster dog show 2022

Toronto dog competed in the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show and people are loving it

The annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show just wrapped up last night and one of the top winners was a dog from Toronto.

Striker the Samoyed won the working group category and people are loving it.

This is the second year in a row that Striker has won the title of top working dog, earning him a spot in the "Best in Show" category.

Many have shown their love and support for the Samoyed.

Some even watched the fluffy dog on tv with their own dog.

Unfortunately, Striker didn't win the overall Best in Show and a Bloodhound named Trumpet took the top prize.

Fans watching have expressed their own thoughts of the result, saying the Toronto dog should've won.

One fan even demanded a recount for the walking cloud.

Regardless of the outcome, Striker the Samoyed has swooned over the hearts of many around the world.

Although we'd love to see him compete again, after last night's success, Striker will be hanging up his show collar and will live out his days as a regular member of his family.

