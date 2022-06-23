Toronto dog competed in the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show and people are loving it

The annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show just wrapped up last night and one of the top winners was a dog from Toronto.

Striker the Samoyed won the working group category and people are loving it.

The winner of the Working Group is Striker the Samoyed! #WestminsterDogShow pic.twitter.com/QhgnlxKg7L — Westminster Dog Show (@WKCDOGS) June 23, 2022

This is the second year in a row that Striker has won the title of top working dog, earning him a spot in the "Best in Show" category.

BACK-TO-BACK! Striker the Samoyed wins the Working Group! 🐾🏆



Learn more about the breed: https://t.co/epLnZwBq6p #ThisisAKC #WestminsterDogShow — American Kennel Club (@akcdoglovers) June 23, 2022

Many have shown their love and support for the Samoyed.

Canadian Samoyed, Striker, is competing at the Westminster Kennel Club Show tonight. Go Striker!!!!! — CyndeeLaw (she/her) 🇨🇦🇬🇧🇺🇦 (@CyndeeLaw) June 23, 2022

Some even watched the fluffy dog on tv with their own dog.

Watching Westminster Dog Show with Gramma. Samoyed was very nice, but hurray for Terriers! Gramma really liked the Airedale and I liked the Welshie. Congrats Lakeland for Best Terrier 🏆 & Bloodhound for Best in Show 🏆🥇🎉 pic.twitter.com/tvhVXEzeiT — Delwyn P. Body 🔥 Welshboi & Lola 🌈Airegrrrrrl (@LolaCanola5) June 23, 2022

Unfortunately, Striker didn't win the overall Best in Show and a Bloodhound named Trumpet took the top prize.

The 146th #WestminsterDogShow Best in Show champion is Trumpet the Bloodhound! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/cEOIbmxrrq — Westminster Dog Show (@WKCDOGS) June 23, 2022

Fans watching have expressed their own thoughts of the result, saying the Toronto dog should've won.

The Samoyed should have won Westminster — ✨StarQueen✨ (@kbversace) June 23, 2022

One fan even demanded a recount for the walking cloud.

i demand a RECOUNT. how dare the Samoyed not win Best in Show at Westminster. THIS IS AN OUTRAGE. cloud dogs for life — Sarah Richardson (@skrich210) June 23, 2022

Regardless of the outcome, Striker the Samoyed has swooned over the hearts of many around the world.

striker the samoyed i am in love with u — bear (@SP3CTRE0NE) June 23, 2022

Although we'd love to see him compete again, after last night's success, Striker will be hanging up his show collar and will live out his days as a regular member of his family.