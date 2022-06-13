People rode around on bikes totally naked in Toronto this past weekend

This past weekend, people took Toronto's streets on bikes wearing nothing but their birthday suits once again.

2022's World Naked Bike Ride took place on June 11, and people rode around Toronto in the buff to celebrate.

The global event is intended to draw attention to pollution, bike safety and body freedom, and it happens in cities all over the world.

People often don other silly items that are different from regular clothes, and people were wearing colourful body paint this year after getting painted at Coronation Park before the ride started. People could also wear clothes if they really wanted to.

Starting at 1 p.m., the ride went past well-populated areas like Kensington Market, U of T and City Hall, and ended up at the Jack Layton Memorial Ferry Docks.

It's an appropriate end to the nude ride, as the ferries there take you to Hanlan's Point which is a clothing optional beach.

