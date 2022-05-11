Sports & Play
Eva Rasciauskas
Posted 47 minutes ago
power 10 fitness

Beautiful Toronto gym that opened during lockdowns has permanently closed

Power 10 Fitness, a gym and rowing studio in Riverside with an inviting and highly immersive aesthetic, has permanently closed after opening during the lockdown. 

The Toronto gym was designed specifically to create a unique environment that would motivate rowers to push themselves till they reached their physical limits. 

The design called for a "sleek, sexy and raw interior bursting with the kind of raw energy associated with the term 'Power 10'", a rowing term used to describe the strength that one gets when they put in 10 consecutive strokes that can either make or break a workout. 

power 10 fitness

The rowing room at Power 10.

The design team had created a simple environment with charcoal grey walls and ceilings, bold graphics, and a bright, colour-changing LED light that pulses to the beat of the music.

power 10 fitness

The reception at Power 10.

Every part of its design was focused on enhancing the workout, motivating gym members to push themselves as much as possible. 

power 10 fitness

The outside of Power 10 from Queen East.

Unfortunately, Power 10 is one of many special gyms that just couldn't find a way to survive during these trying times.

Photos by

Design Box

