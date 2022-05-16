Sports & Play
gumball 3000 toronto

A massive car rally will be shutting down a major Toronto street this month

Regardless of whether you're obsessed with cars or can barely identify an incoming Uber vehicle, Gumball 3000 is coming to Toronto and its studded, bright cars are sure to catch everyone's eye when they pass by. 

Gumball 3000 is a massive car rally that travels from Toronto all the way to Miami, and will kick off its adventure in Toronto on May 27 to May 28 with a concert in Yonge and Dundas Square. 

The Gumball cars will be displayed along Bay Street all day on Friday the 27th before heading to Yonge and Dundas Square, with parts of the street shut down from 10 a.m. until midnight that day.

Their opening concert in the Square will take place from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., so it's likely that the majority of the area will be blocked on Friday as well. 

Then on Saturday, there will be a car parade and flag drop from Bay Street to Yonge and Dundas Square from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the last car expected to leave around 3 p.m.

If you're driving by, it's probably best to avoid this area altogether until everyone leaves. 

There will be a lot of exciting opportunities for passersby to admire Gumball’s flashy cars and participate in some of the celebrations.

There will even be an after party featuring Deadmau5 at Rebel nightclub on Friday, tickets available for purchase in advance. 

You can find more information about Gumball 3000’s rally in Toronto, as well as more details on their journey, on their website. 

