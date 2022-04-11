Wild video from Blue Jays game shows woman punching Toronto police officer in face

The Toronto Blue Jays' opening weekend was a wild one, excitement riding high for the return of MLB baseball and the first April home opener north of the U.S. border since 2019.

It was a raucous festival atmosphere for Friday's home opener, and though fans witnessed a dramatic comeback win in a newly-upgraded Rogers Centre, one of the biggest stories out of the night was a chaotic scene up in the cheap seats, where a visibly intoxicated woman punched a cop square in the face.

And the whole thing was recorded on video by a nearby fan.

The incident took place in the 500 level (because of course it did), where a video depicts police attempting to escort a pair out of the stadium after a reported altercation with other fans.

‘Lady’ who punched lady cop at last night’s Blue Jays game ate some floor peanuts. pic.twitter.com/IhqzlnnLEk — Dean Blundell (@ItsDeanBlundell) April 9, 2022

While the woman and man were being led from their seats, the man either trips and bumps into the woman or shoves her from behind. And things quickly escalate from there.

Upon turning around and possibly misidentifying the assailant, the woman takes out her aggression on the face of a police officer in what appears to have been a tragic misunderstanding.

It proved to be a huge miscalculation, as seconds later, cops had the alleged assailant's face pressed against the disgusting beer and peanut-littered concrete floor of the 500s as they arrested her.

The incident brought new literal meaning to the term nosebleeds, a nickname referencing the extreme height of stadium cheap seats.

Toronto Police issued a statement on Saturday, alleging that "on Friday, April 8, 2022, at 10:20 p.m., officers attended an assault call at the Rogers Centre in the 500 level."

Police say "a woman and man were involved in a physical altercation with several other patrons at a Toronto Blue Jays game," and that officers tried to separate the groups and deescalate the situation before things went awry.

The 27-year-old woman was arrested and charged with assaulting a police officer and being intoxicated in a public place.