Toronto Marathon route and road closures for 2022

The Toronto Marathon is back on May 1 so drivers across the city should be wary of road closures that come with it.

The massive running event begins around Yonge and Sheppard at 7:30 a.m. and runs down the heart of the city before hitting the waterfront and finishing at the Exhibition's Queen Elizabeth Building.

Whether you're looking to cheer on the runners or avoid traffic jams, here's everything you need to know about this year's event.

Route Map

An interactive map of of the course can be found on the Toronto Marathon website.

Road Closures

The Toronto Marathon will work closely with city officials to minimize disruptions and reopen roads as quickly as possible. Toronto Police will be at major intersections to direct traffic. Expect some delays.