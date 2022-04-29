Sports & Play
Michelle Payot
Posted 3 hours ago
You can play a murder mystery game on a train near Toronto this spring

Fans of thee classic board game Clue, this news is for you because you can play a murder mystery game on a train near Toronto this spring.

For three nights in May, you can hop aboard a train in Uxbridge, about an hour away from Toronto, to figure out whodunnit.

Murder on the Petulant Express is a dinner theatre full of drama and comedy, with actors strolling up and down the aisles throughout your meal.

Jump all aboard the York-Durham Heritage Railway and see if you can solve the murder mystery before it arrives back at the station.

Your ticket includes a four-course meal prepared by an award-winning chef by Pelican Catering with non-alcoholic drinks. Alcoholic beverages are available to be purchased at an extra cost at the cash bar.

Tickets are priced at $99.99 each, with seating available for tables of four to keep with the railroad tradition.

Murder on the Petulant Express runs from May 26 through May 28.

Other events on the YDHR schedule include a variety of train-related fun including high tea and a brunch buffet.

