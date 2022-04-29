You can go horseback riding at a beach trail in Ontario this spring

Now that it's finally spring, the perfect weather to take a stroll through some trails is here, helping anyone explore nature comfortably.

There are a ton of trails in and around the GTA to go take a hike, but if you're looking for a more unique way to explore the outdoors, then look no further. You can go horseback riding on a beach trail in Ontario this season.

Located in Niagara, you'll be able to giddy on up just under two hours away from the city.

HorsePlay Niagara is offering guided horseback riding tours that explore the Trans Canada Trail and beyond the Conservation Area.

The 90-minute tour lets you explore the scenic trails all while riding along the beaches of Lake Erie.

When you're at the beach, there will be a break so the horses can splash around, which will also help you capture memorable photos.

For those who want to have the sunset as the backdrop when trotting along the beach, there's an option for a sunset beach ride.

Don't worry if you've never ridden a horse before. The horseback ride involves both walking and trotting, making it perfect for beginners and experienced riders.

Beach Trail Rides reservations are available from May through October, with tickets starting at $70.

Riders must fill out and submit a waiver prior to their arrival.

Due to restrictions for the horse, there is a weight limit for riders of 250 pounds when fully dressed.